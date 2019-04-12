Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Rikard. View Sign

Nancy Vivian Eichelberger Rikard COLUMBIA - Ms. Nancy Vivian Eichelberger Rikard peacefully entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren on April 5, 2019 at her home. Ms. Rikard was born on June 30, 1932 in Harlem, New York to the late Mr. George Eichelberger, Sr. and Laura Davis- Eichelberger. She attended P.S. 81 grade school and graduated from Washington Irving High School. She met the love of her life, James Rikard, Jr. and was married on May 5, 1957. Nancy was employed by Allied Chemical, Inc. for 21 years until her retirement. She was a member of the American Legion Post 217, Lexington, SC. Ms. Rikard was a member of Pleasant Spring Church for many years. Those celebrating her life and cherishing her loving memories are her three children, Donnay, Darlene, and Michelle; ten grandchildren, Shannon, Tavores, Donnay, James, Dominick, Ebony (Eric), Sherman, Quinten (Tameka), Monefa, Imani, and Gabrien; five great-grandchildren, Donisha, Dontavious, Xavier, London, and Tae'Dra; one sister, Dorothy Yearby from Rome, New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends. The homegoing service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Pleasant Spring AME Church Cemetery, 111 Pleasant Spring Court, Columbia, SC. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting

Nancy Vivian Eichelberger Rikard COLUMBIA - Ms. Nancy Vivian Eichelberger Rikard peacefully entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren on April 5, 2019 at her home. Ms. Rikard was born on June 30, 1932 in Harlem, New York to the late Mr. George Eichelberger, Sr. and Laura Davis- Eichelberger. She attended P.S. 81 grade school and graduated from Washington Irving High School. She met the love of her life, James Rikard, Jr. and was married on May 5, 1957. Nancy was employed by Allied Chemical, Inc. for 21 years until her retirement. She was a member of the American Legion Post 217, Lexington, SC. Ms. Rikard was a member of Pleasant Spring Church for many years. Those celebrating her life and cherishing her loving memories are her three children, Donnay, Darlene, and Michelle; ten grandchildren, Shannon, Tavores, Donnay, James, Dominick, Ebony (Eric), Sherman, Quinten (Tameka), Monefa, Imani, and Gabrien; five great-grandchildren, Donisha, Dontavious, Xavier, London, and Tae'Dra; one sister, Dorothy Yearby from Rome, New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends. The homegoing service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Pleasant Spring AME Church Cemetery, 111 Pleasant Spring Court, Columbia, SC. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Funeral Home Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

803-254-2000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close