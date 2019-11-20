Nancy S. Jeffcoat PELION Nancy Laura Shumpert Jeffcoat, 68, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 17, 2019. Nancy is the wife of 48 years to R. C. "Butch" Jeffcoat. She is the mother of Nicole (Thad) Miller. She is the sister of Patsy Eargle, Shelby (Rudolph) Kneece and the late Alex Randall Shumpert. Nancy is the daughter of the late Quentin Lee Shumpert and Laura Bell Fulmer Shumpert. She is the daughter-in-law of Mildred Byrd. Nancy retired from Lexington County School District One as a Student Records Operator at Pelion Elementary School. She previously worked for Pelion High School, South Carolina DHEC, and North Furniture. Nancy was a hard worker and retired after 50 years. She was a member of Pelion United Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed traveling, especially to the mountains with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Nancy will be forever loved and missed. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, November 21 at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. also in the chapel. Pastor Rick Farwell will be ministering to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made Pelion United Methodist Church PO Box 27, Pelion, SC 29123. Condolences may be made to the Jeffcoat family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 20, 2019