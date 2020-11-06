1/
Nancy Stephenson
Nancy Elizabeth Stephenson
January 24, 1934 - November 2, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A graveside service for Nancy Elizabeth Stephenson, 87, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel.
Mrs. Stephenson, widow of the late John A. Stephenson, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Born in Ashford, Alabama on January 24, 1933, she was a daughter of the late James Mitchell Adams and Viola Lewis Adams.
Elizabeth moved to Columbia in 1964, becoming a lifelong resident. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church, where she attended the Frank Harden Sunday School Class. She was an avid bridge player, an excellent cook and loved to read.
Surviving are her daughters, Allison Stevens (Doug) of Elgin and Sherri Johnston (Dan) of Surfside Beach; three grandchildren, Anna Stevens Turner (Vernon) of Columbia, Ross Stevens of Austin, Texas and Conner Johnston of Surfside Beach; and her companion, Silas Holmes of Columbia. One of fifteen children, she is also survived by three sisters and three brothers.
Elizabeth's friendship, wit and funny sense of humor will be truly missed.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Wildewood Downs Skilled Nursing staff for their wonderful care and compassion.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Stephenson's honor to a charity of one's choice.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
NOV
8
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
