Nancy Sue Lowell COLUMBIA -- CSM, Nancy Sue Lowell left this earthly world May 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Per her wishes, she is to be cremated and interred at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital in Columbia, SC or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com