Nancy Sue Lowell COLUMBIA -- CSM, Nancy Sue Lowell left this earthly world May 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Per her wishes, she is to be cremated and interred at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital in Columbia, SC or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.