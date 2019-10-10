Nancy Taylor Pelle Cannon LEXINGTON- Nancy Taylor Pelle Cannon went to her heavenly reward Friday October 4, 2019 after a more than decade long hard battle with multiple rare chronic illnesses, dermatomyositis and interstitial lung disease. Nancy was the baby daughter of the late James Burruss "Bill" and Ruby Irene Rhodus Taylor of Lancaster, SC. Nancy was born April 25, 1962 in Monroe, NC. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Charles J. "Chuck" Pelle. Nancy is survived by her husband, Randy Ray Cannon, of Newberry, SC. Special friends Sharon Sterrett and David Dunlap of Lexington, SC. Her niece, Shannon Comar Palmer of Durham, NC and ex-husband David Palmer of West Columbia, SC. Her nephew, Raymond B. Comar, Jr. and wife, Joni Greene Comar of Aiken, SC. Her older sister, Marilynn Taylor Comar of Columbia, SC and brother-in-law Raymond B. Comar, Sr. of Newberry, SC. Nancy is also survived by a large number of cousins across the state. Even though they were her grandnieces and grandnephew, Nancy felt more like a grandmother and immensely enjoyed spending time with Braden James Comar and Raina Elizabeth Comar of Aiken, SC and Taylor Rae Palmer of Durham, NC. She is also survived by dear friends Joanne Wilson, Sherry May, Cynthia Garman, Shirley HB Guillard, and was predeceased by dear friend Shirley Lamar. Nancy credits Dr. Charlie Strange for his wisdom and knowledge and finding the proper treatments that saved her life in 2009 and gave her many more happy years. Nancy and Randy are eternally grateful to Dr. Strange and the Medical University of South Carolina Pulmonary Team. Nancy and Randy also wish to thank John Pugh and the rest of the team at Prosperity Drug, Prosperity, SC for all of the careful attention and tender care given during Nancy's extended illness. Donations may be made to The Myositis Association, 1737 King Street, Suite 600, Alexandria, VA 22314 or The Oratory, 434 Charlotte Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29731 Visitation will be Friday October 11, 2019 at Barr-Price funeral home, Lexington, SC from 6-8pm. The funeral will be 2:00pm, Saturday October 12, 2019, at Colony Lutheran Church, Newberry, SC with Pastor Jerry Trantham presiding, and visitation afterwards. For additional information on Nancy's life, see https://www.barr-price.com/notices/NancyTaylor-Cannon Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 10, 2019