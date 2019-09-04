Nancy Terhune CAMDEN - There will be a visitation to celebrate the life of Nancy Terhune on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Nancy Lynn Terhune, of Camden died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1959 in Winter Park, Florida to Janice Johnson and the late Richard Terhune. Nancy moved to Camden in 1998 to be a partner to Sandy DuBose at the Sandy DuBose Farms. She later developed the Nancy Terhune Training Stables. The breeding stable was mostly noted by the mare Holy Princess, the producer of multiple stakes winners including Aspen Glow and Silver Heart. She was devoted to her dogs and cats and her loving caretakers Rick and Becky Burdette. Memorials may be made to your local South Carolina Thoroughbred Association. Besides her mother, Nancy is survived her stepfather, William H. Johnson; sister, Susan Terhune Runco (Jeffrey); uncle, Henry L. Gregory; 2 nephews; 2 grandnephews and a grandniece. Nancy was predeceased by her father. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Terhune family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 4, 2019