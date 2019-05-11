Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Trowell Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Trowell Brown NORTH CHARLESTON - Mrs. Nancy Trowell Brown, 78, died on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1940, in Anderson, S. C., the youngest child of Riddick Cornelius Trowell, Sr. and Elizabeth Cureton Trowell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Riddick Cornelius Trowell, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward Sol Brown, Sr.; daughter, Grace Elizabeth Brown; son, Edward (Eddie) Sol Brown, Jr.; son, Brian Christopher Brown; and daughter-in-law, Caroline Flowers Brown. Additional survivors include two sisters, Mary Clark, Lena Keith and nieces and a nephew. Nancy received a B.S. in Library Science from Winthrop College in 1962, before working as school librarian at Beaufort Elementary for one year. She later received her MLIS from the University of South Carolina in 1984. As media specialist for Goose Creek High School, she served on many committees and professional organizations including Young Adult Book Award and SCHSLMA. Nancy enjoyed sponsoring the Goose Creek High School Library Media Club and mentoring the student members. She will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother, and for her love of reading and teaching. No funeral service will be held following cremation according to her wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society.

