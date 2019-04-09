Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nancy Ethel Alexander Winn COLUMBIA Nancy Ethel Alexander Winn, 94, died April 7 in Columbia, SC after a short illness. A private graveside service for the family will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at Springwood Cemetery in downtown Greenville, SC. Pastor Dr. David Smith of Grace Baptist Church in West Columbia, SC will officiate. Mrs. Winn, who was born October 24, 1924 in Providence, NC, was the daughter of the late Dr. Henry Quincy Alexander and Ethel Brinkley Alexander. She attended public schools in Pineville, NC and graduated from Mitchell College, Statesville, NC in 1943.From 1949 until 1957, she and husband Henry lived in Greenville, SC where she attended Fourth Presbyterian Church. Since moving to Columbia, SC in 1957, she was a member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church where she was a Circle Leader, Secretary & Vice President of the women of the church. In addition to being a homemaker during her children's school years, she was employed as a secretary at Wilbur Smith & Associates in Columbia, SC for 15 years. She is survived by her son, Henry John Winn, III (Betty Jo) of West Columbia, SC; daughter Anne Quincy Winn Thompson (Alan) of Irmo, SC; grandson Henry John Winn, IV (Julie) of Cayce, SC; granddaughters Mary Kate Winn of West Columbia, SC and Alexa Gregg (Merritt) of Chapin, SC; twin sister Mrs. Henry Quincy Alexander Hodge of Brookhaven, GA, and sister Mrs. Alice Alexander Furr, Miami Shores, FL; great grandchildren Sophie Winn, Henry John Winn V, Lily Jo Winn, Hope Thompson, Gabriel Thompson, Ridley Thompson, Truman Gregg and Keith Swinney, many cousins, nieces and nephews and beloved cat Marnie. She was predeceased by husband Henry John Winn, Jr.; granddaughters Jana Winn and Grace Thompson; sisters Ruth Brinkley Alexander Wilson Nicholson, of Greenville, SC and Margaret Meares Alexander McArver, of Gastonia, NC. "Nan" loved visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren, hosting the family luncheon and gift giving on Christmas Eve, playing the piano, reading and working crossword puzzles and frequent trips to Lizard's Thicket for breakfast or lunch. Up until a few years ago she also looked forward to annual reunions with her three sisters in Gastonia, NC. She also loved taking care of Marnie, her feline companion and friend. She was kind, considerate and generous and had an incredible memory for family names and activities. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC, 29206 or Grace Christian School, 416 Denham, Avenue, West Columbia, SC, 29169. The family of Mrs. Winn would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate and professional care she received at Lexington Medical Center and Agape Hospice House & Suites of Lexington, SC. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

Nancy Ethel Alexander Winn COLUMBIA Nancy Ethel Alexander Winn, 94, died April 7 in Columbia, SC after a short illness. A private graveside service for the family will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at Springwood Cemetery in downtown Greenville, SC. Pastor Dr. David Smith of Grace Baptist Church in West Columbia, SC will officiate. Mrs. Winn, who was born October 24, 1924 in Providence, NC, was the daughter of the late Dr. Henry Quincy Alexander and Ethel Brinkley Alexander. She attended public schools in Pineville, NC and graduated from Mitchell College, Statesville, NC in 1943.From 1949 until 1957, she and husband Henry lived in Greenville, SC where she attended Fourth Presbyterian Church. Since moving to Columbia, SC in 1957, she was a member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church where she was a Circle Leader, Secretary & Vice President of the women of the church. In addition to being a homemaker during her children's school years, she was employed as a secretary at Wilbur Smith & Associates in Columbia, SC for 15 years. She is survived by her son, Henry John Winn, III (Betty Jo) of West Columbia, SC; daughter Anne Quincy Winn Thompson (Alan) of Irmo, SC; grandson Henry John Winn, IV (Julie) of Cayce, SC; granddaughters Mary Kate Winn of West Columbia, SC and Alexa Gregg (Merritt) of Chapin, SC; twin sister Mrs. Henry Quincy Alexander Hodge of Brookhaven, GA, and sister Mrs. Alice Alexander Furr, Miami Shores, FL; great grandchildren Sophie Winn, Henry John Winn V, Lily Jo Winn, Hope Thompson, Gabriel Thompson, Ridley Thompson, Truman Gregg and Keith Swinney, many cousins, nieces and nephews and beloved cat Marnie. She was predeceased by husband Henry John Winn, Jr.; granddaughters Jana Winn and Grace Thompson; sisters Ruth Brinkley Alexander Wilson Nicholson, of Greenville, SC and Margaret Meares Alexander McArver, of Gastonia, NC. "Nan" loved visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren, hosting the family luncheon and gift giving on Christmas Eve, playing the piano, reading and working crossword puzzles and frequent trips to Lizard's Thicket for breakfast or lunch. Up until a few years ago she also looked forward to annual reunions with her three sisters in Gastonia, NC. She also loved taking care of Marnie, her feline companion and friend. She was kind, considerate and generous and had an incredible memory for family names and activities. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC, 29206 or Grace Christian School, 416 Denham, Avenue, West Columbia, SC, 29169. The family of Mrs. Winn would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate and professional care she received at Lexington Medical Center and Agape Hospice House & Suites of Lexington, SC. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

(803) 764-9631 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close