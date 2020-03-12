Nannette A. Hill

Nannette Axson Hill BIRMINGHAM AL - Nannette A. Hill passed away on March 9, 2020, in Birmingham Al. She was the daughter of the late William Axson and Jean Axson of Columbia. Nannette was a gift to all she met. She is survived by her son, Bryant Hill of Birmingham and a grandson Jordan Hill. She is also survived by a sister, Ellen Byrd of Brunswick, Ga. At Nannette's request, her body will be donated to Science Care for the advancement of science. A private memorial service will be held.
Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2020
