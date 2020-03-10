Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nannie Seay Mallory. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nannie Seay Mallory WEST COLUMBIA - Services for Nannie Seay Mallory of West Columbia, SC, will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Transfiguration Lutheran Church, Cayce, SC, with the Reverend Alex Twedt officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Lutheran Church Cemetery, Lexington, SC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 PM at the church. Memorials may be made to Providence Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 840 Old Chapin Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Thompson Funeral Home West Columbia, SC is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Mallory died March 6, 2020. She was the daughter of Earl B. and Hessie Harman Seay of Lexington, SC and the widow of John Allen (Jack) Mallory, formerly of Hardin, MO. Mrs. Mallory retired from McKesson and Robbins Drug Company, Columbia, SC, in 1979 after 26 years of service. She was an active member of Transfiguration Lutheran Church, Cayce, SC, where she taught Sunday school and was active in WELCA. In earlier years, Mrs. Mallory worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company in Columbia, SC; Illinois Bell Telephone Company in Highland Park, Illinois; and Civil Service in Seattle, Washington, and Tooele, Utah. Mrs. Mallory is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were sisters Doris Hardy (Robert), Nellie Norris (William), Laura Douglass (J.W. "Red") and son Terrill, Winnie Harmon (Royce "Buster"); Brothers Coke E. Seay and Thomas Joel Seay; niece Judy Norris, great niece Carrie Mayer Cowan and great nephew Benjamin Evans Mayer. The family wishes to thank the dedicated caregivers at Carroll Campbell Place and MSA Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

