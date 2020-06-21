Natacha Hatten Eaddy COLUMBIA Mrs. Natacha Hatten Eaddy (AKA Tasha) was born on January 14, 1969 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the youngest child of the late Clarence Henry Hatten and Florence English Hatten. She was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday June 11, 2020. Tacha was educated in the public schools of Richland County, South Carolina and graduated from W.J. Keenan High School, Class of 1987. She received her undergraduate degree from Charleston Southern University and a Master of Education Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. She retired after many dedicated years working for the State of South Carolina as an Educator. Tacha was joined in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Dwayne Eaddy. They shared their love for traveling, street photography, martial arts, and family. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Swansea SC. She was a dedicated educator and loved what she did. She was excited to pass on knowledge to her students to help prepare them for their achievements in life.



