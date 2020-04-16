Nathan Edward Hughes BRANCHVILLE Friends and family, on behalf of Hank and Brian, we thank you each and every one for the many calls and text messages as the very hard news reached each of you. Our phones have been ringing and chiming with condolences, prayers...soooo much love for this man and for each of his boys...thank you all so, so much for showing your love and support. Please do continue the prayers today and as we all move through these next days. We love you all. Nathan Edward Hughes, 71, of Branchville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020. Surviving to cherish his memory are his sons, Hank (Pam) Hughes and Brian Hughes of Bowman; five grandchildren: Steven Hughes, Magan (Cody) Perian, Chandler Hughes, Taylor and Ashton Bates; his great granddaughter, Lilyan Allette Hughes; his sister, Judy Knight of Neeses; several cousins, nieces, nephews; his 'too-many-to-count' hunting and farming buddies; special friends, Jordan and Amanda Johnson of St. Matthews and his Office Manager and friend of more than 30 years, Kathy Hutto of Springfield. Nate was predeceased by his parents, Legrand and Virginia Hughes; his brothers, Legrand, Jr. and Jody Hughes, and his brother-in-law, Willie Knight. Friends and loved ones may call at the home of his son, Brian Hughes, at 1836 Bowman Branch Hwy., Bowman, SC 29018. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Columbia will oversee the arrangements. A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2020