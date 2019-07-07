Nathan Fletcher Walker CAYCE - Funeral services for Mr. Nathan Fletcher Walker of 220 Meadow Crest Dr. West Columbia, S.C. will be held 10:00 am Tuesday at International Praise Church Of God 5071 Percival Rd, Elgin, S.C. and burial will follow in the FT. Jackson National Cemetery. Born in Cayce, S.C. the son of Shirley Earle Walker and the Late Nathan Walker. Fletcher was a long time member and Deacon of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Inc. Cayce, S.C. He was employed with Blanchard Machinery. Surviving are his loving wife, Debbie Muller Walker, of the home; two daughters, Felicia Walker, MD and Courtney Amanda Walker, LCSW both of West Columbia, S.C. one grand, Paco and three brothers, Charles and Michael Brooks and Carl Walker all of West Columbia, S.C. and five sisters, Carol Daniels; and Tena Staley both of Cayce, S.C. Wanda Dale Simmons of Elgin, S.C. and Debbie J. Walker and Rev. Karen Graydon both of West Columbia, S.C. and sisters-in laws and brother-in laws and a host of other relatives and friends. In Lieu of Flowers please make Donations to: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Cayce, Inc. 1804 Wilkinson St. Cayce, S.C. 29033 Capital Campaign. or New Faith Community Church P.O. Box 2224 Santee, S.C. 29142 Capital Campaign.

