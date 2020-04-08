Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathaniel Brewer Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nathaniel Brewer, Sr., HOPKINS - Nathaniel Brewer, Sr., 82, of Hopkins, SC went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1938 in Opelika, AL. He retired from the US Army and Richland County District 1. Nathaniel was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Brewer and mother, Lorean Doolittle. Nathaniel leaves to mourn his passing his loving children, Ms. Tina Brewer of Columbia SC; Mrs. Kennethia (Zack) Brewer of Hopkins, SC; Mr. Nathaniel Brewer, Jr. of Hopkins, SC; brother, Haywood Brewer of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Chris Whiting of Baltimore, MD; Chelsea Nelson, Cahriana Nelson and Gavin Brewer, all of Georgia; John Eason, Brandon Eason, both of Columbia, SC; father-in-law, Judge Maddox, sister-in-law Alma Maddox, brother-in-law Carnell Maddox, all of Opelika, AL; Hugh Baker of Atlanta, GA; four great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Due to the current circumstances, the family will have a private interment at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at

