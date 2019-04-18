Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathaniel Brunson. View Sign

Nathaniel "Junior" Brunson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Nathaniel "Junior" Brunson, 69, will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the JP Holley Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow at 12:00 noon in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Brunson was born on December 14, 1949 in Florence, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Beaula "Lucinda" and Jerome Brunson, Sr. He died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital. Junior as he was affectionately called by family and close friends, attended the public schools of Florence County, South Carolina. He retired from the United States Postal Service after thirty (30) years of service. He was a believer in Christ. He was preceded in death by: his wife of thirty-two years, Octavia Annette Brunson. Left to cherish memories are: daughters, Natalie Brunson and Dionne (George) Witherspoon; son, Nathaniel Brunson, Jr.; grandson, Nathaniel Brunson, III; special daughter, Prunetta Sizer-Brunson; sister, Marjorie (Randolph) Myers; brothers, Jerome Brunson, Jr., Johnnie Brunson, and Walter Brunson; aunts, Annie Mae Harrison and Betty Isaiah; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends.

