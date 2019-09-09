Nathaniel Goodley, Sr. LEXINGTON Funeral services for Mr. Nathaniel Goodley, Sr. will be held 12 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Tuesday at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2336 Elmwood Ave. with burial at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Wake services for Mr. Goodley will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Nathaniel was married to Robin Smith. Surviving are his son, Nathaniel (Alexis) Goodley, II; daughters, Autum Goodley and Labreshia Nelums; siblings, Thelma (Robert) Green, Mary Ann Green, Margaret Legree, Lavern (OJ) Harrison, Alfred (Blondie) Goodley, Jr., Darlene (Russell) Earle, Nelson (Tammy) Goodley, Janice Davis; granddaughter, Aniston Williams; step-children, Kandi (Phillip) Freeman and Timothy (Gail) Fisher; step-brother, James (Cynthia) Rowe; step-sister, Annie Ruth (James) Thorpe; best friend, Sammie Williams; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Goodley can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 9, 2019