Nathaniel Goodley Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathaniel Goodley Sr..
Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Wake
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Nazareth Baptist Church
2336 Elmwood Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Nazareth Baptist Church
2336 Elmwood Ave
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nathaniel Goodley, Sr. LEXINGTON Funeral services for Mr. Nathaniel Goodley, Sr. will be held 12 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Tuesday at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2336 Elmwood Ave. with burial at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Wake services for Mr. Goodley will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Nathaniel was married to Robin Smith. Surviving are his son, Nathaniel (Alexis) Goodley, II; daughters, Autum Goodley and Labreshia Nelums; siblings, Thelma (Robert) Green, Mary Ann Green, Margaret Legree, Lavern (OJ) Harrison, Alfred (Blondie) Goodley, Jr., Darlene (Russell) Earle, Nelson (Tammy) Goodley, Janice Davis; granddaughter, Aniston Williams; step-children, Kandi (Phillip) Freeman and Timothy (Gail) Fisher; step-brother, James (Cynthia) Rowe; step-sister, Annie Ruth (James) Thorpe; best friend, Sammie Williams; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Goodley can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.