Nathaniel Earl Whaley COLUMBIA - Nathaniel Earl Whaley was born on January 3rd 1954 in Florence, SC. He was the beloved son of the late Silas and Mamie Whaley. Nathaniel was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y and later moved to Columbia, SC. He took flight from his earthly home on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Dorn Veteran's Medical Center/Warriors Walk. Earl attended Harron High School in New York, N.Y and Queens Community College in Queens, N.Y. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1975-1979. He was very proud to be in the Military and took pride in wearing his uniform and serving his country. Earl met and fell in love with Linda Godfrey and in 1979 their son Nathaniel Mark Whaley (Markie) was born. Earl leaves to cherish in his loving memory one son, Nathaniel Mark Whaley; mother of his son, Linda Godfrey; one grandson, Amir Whaley; one brother, Silas Whaley; two sisters, Ida Whaley-Lockett and Ora Lee Whaley; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of cousins and friends. The homegoing service for Nathaniel Earl Whaley will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial Monday, March 18, 2019 11 am at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathaniel Waley.
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Published in The State on Mar. 16, 2019