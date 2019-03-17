Nathaniel Wilson GADSDEN - Funeral services for Nathaniel Wilson will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Eastover, SC. Interment with military honors will follow in the Kingsville Cemetery, Gadsden, SC. A visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. in the JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Surviving are: his wife of 64 years, Mary Lovett Wilson; son, Nathaniel Wilson; daughters, Lillie Watson and Ruby Wilson; sisters-in-law, Martha Dove and Lena (Curtis) Grant; brother-in-law, Andrew (Joyce) Lovett; grandchildren; Travis Wilson, Michael Wilson, Kevin Castor, Kimberly Castor, Nathan Conyers, and Tyheem Pollard; a host of great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
803-695-1666
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2019