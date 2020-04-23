Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Navron Ponds. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Graveside service 12:00 PM Sandy Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery 5810 Mt Pisgah Road Jefferson , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Navron Ponds COLUMBIA - Navron Ponds, 73, of Columbia died April 19, 2020, at Providence Health-Northeast. Mr. Ponds was born November 15, 1946, in Chesterfield County, SC, son of Johnny Dexter Ponds and Lois Thompson Ponds. Mr. Ponds, who spoke fluent Spanish, had a varied career, which included a stint with the World Bank. He worked on Wall Street; with legislators on Capitol Hill; and in the legal department of Coca-Cola headquarters, Atlanta, GA. Criminal defense attorney was the final job description on his resume. His education began at Camden's then-segregated Jackson Elementary School, and in 1964 he graduated high school from Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, NH. Mr. Ponds received three degrees from Harvard University, Cambridge, MA: a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a master's degree in Economics, and a Juris Doctorate. Mr. Ponds, the youngest of nine, was predeceased by his parents and five brothers, Lenell Ponds, Meneco Ponds, Leevernice Ponds, Samuel Ponds, and Charles Ponds. His survivors include sisters Mary G. Hough, Columbia; Alma P. Brown (Matthew), New York City; Laura P. Pelzer (Claude), Voorhees, NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. The graveside service for Navron Ponds will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:00 PM at Sandy Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5810 Mt Pisgah Road, Jefferson, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Navron Ponds COLUMBIA - Navron Ponds, 73, of Columbia died April 19, 2020, at Providence Health-Northeast. Mr. Ponds was born November 15, 1946, in Chesterfield County, SC, son of Johnny Dexter Ponds and Lois Thompson Ponds. Mr. Ponds, who spoke fluent Spanish, had a varied career, which included a stint with the World Bank. He worked on Wall Street; with legislators on Capitol Hill; and in the legal department of Coca-Cola headquarters, Atlanta, GA. Criminal defense attorney was the final job description on his resume. His education began at Camden's then-segregated Jackson Elementary School, and in 1964 he graduated high school from Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, NH. Mr. Ponds received three degrees from Harvard University, Cambridge, MA: a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a master's degree in Economics, and a Juris Doctorate. Mr. Ponds, the youngest of nine, was predeceased by his parents and five brothers, Lenell Ponds, Meneco Ponds, Leevernice Ponds, Samuel Ponds, and Charles Ponds. His survivors include sisters Mary G. Hough, Columbia; Alma P. Brown (Matthew), New York City; Laura P. Pelzer (Claude), Voorhees, NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. The graveside service for Navron Ponds will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:00 PM at Sandy Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5810 Mt Pisgah Road, Jefferson, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close