Navron Ponds COLUMBIA - Navron Ponds, 73, of Columbia died April 19, 2020, at Providence Health-Northeast. Mr. Ponds was born November 15, 1946, in Chesterfield County, SC, son of Johnny Dexter Ponds and Lois Thompson Ponds. Mr. Ponds, who spoke fluent Spanish, had a varied career, which included a stint with the World Bank. He worked on Wall Street; with legislators on Capitol Hill; and in the legal department of Coca-Cola headquarters, Atlanta, GA. Criminal defense attorney was the final job description on his resume. His education began at Camden's then-segregated Jackson Elementary School, and in 1964 he graduated high school from Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, NH. Mr. Ponds received three degrees from Harvard University, Cambridge, MA: a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a master's degree in Economics, and a Juris Doctorate. Mr. Ponds, the youngest of nine, was predeceased by his parents and five brothers, Lenell Ponds, Meneco Ponds, Leevernice Ponds, Samuel Ponds, and Charles Ponds. His survivors include sisters Mary G. Hough, Columbia; Alma P. Brown (Matthew), New York City; Laura P. Pelzer (Claude), Voorhees, NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. The graveside service for Navron Ponds will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:00 PM at Sandy Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5810 Mt Pisgah Road, Jefferson, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2020