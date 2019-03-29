Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neal Sumrall. View Sign

Neal Boylston Sumrall COLUMBIA - Neal Boylston Sumrall, 83, passed away peacefully at home in Columbia, SC, on March 26, 2019, after a year-long battle with multiple myeloma. Born June 22, 1935 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Neal and Lavinia (Boylston) Sumrall, he graduated from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1957. He met his beloved wife, Mary Talbot, on a blind date and married her on April 29, 1967 in Washington, D.C. He spent 43 years working for DuPont in Augusta, GA, Richmond, VA, and Chattanooga, TN, working on many projects ranging from war-time national security efforts to developing new methods to manufacture nylon. He spent much of his 2 decades of retirement doing puzzles, reading, hiking, and spending as much time with his ever-expanding family and close friends as possible. He is preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Lavinia, his cousin, Mac Lofton, his sister-in-law, Agatha Talbot Rathbun, and brother-in-law, the Hon. Francis Farron Talbot. Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary, three daughters, Margaret (Brian) Van Horn of Mooresville, NC, Sarah (Dan) Quirk, of Columbia, SC, and Barbara (Eric) Sanders, of Arlington, VA, and 7 grandchildren: Eileen Van Horn, of Burlington, VT, James Van Horn of Charlotte, NC, Mary Van Horn of Mooresville, NC, Connor and Patrick Quirk of Columbia, SC, and Michael and Caroline Sanders of Arlington, VA. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, March 29, at Dunbar Funeral Home, 4219 Hard Scrabble Rd, Columbia, SC 29223. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 30, 12pm at St. David's Episcopal Church, 605 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223, followed by burial at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29201. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. David's Episcopal Church. Memories may be shared at

3926 DEVINE ST

Columbia , SC 29205

