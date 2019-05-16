Ned L. Kinney LEXINGTON A graveside service for Ned L. Kinney, 96, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Lexington Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Kinney was born June 4, 1922 in Talmo, GA, and passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was the son of the late James C. and Annie Bridges Kinney. Mr. Kinney was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church in Oakwood, GA, and a member of Moose Lodge in Cayce, SC. He is survived by his daughter, Wanda K. Eslinger (Jim) of North Augusta; sons, Byron T. Kinney of Lexington and Howard M. Kinney of Swansea; grandchildren, Cammie Hayes (Kevin) of North Augusta, Michael J. Kinney of Lexington, Brandon Amen of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Mateo Kinney, Levi Hayes and Charlotte Hayes. He was predeceased by his wife, Retha D. Kinney and son, James M Kinney. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 16, 2019