Ned R. Workman Sr.

Service Information
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
29306
(864)-582-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
Obituary
Ned R. Workman Sr. SPARTANBURG, SC - Ned Rutledge Workman Sr., 84, of Spartanburg, SC, husband of Elizabeth Murff Workman, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born June 28, 1935, in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late Pinckney Clair and Margaret Young Workman. Visitation will be 1:00-2:15 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in The State on Jan. 4, 2020
Funeral Home Details