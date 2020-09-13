Needham Rodgers Williamson NORTH MYRTLE BEACH - The Reverend Needham Rodgers Williamson, Sr., 81, passed to his heavenly home on August 31, 2020, following a month's stay in Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC, due to pulmonary and cardiac issues. Reverend Williamson was born August 18, 1939 in Lake City, and raised in Kingstree, SC, the 5th child of Maude Buddin Williamson and Albert Otis Williamson. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Bettine McCutcheon Williamson in September 1996; by three brothers, Oliver (Jean), Louis (Kitty) and Jack Williamson; sister, Katie Williamson, and brother-in-law Frazier Sprawls. He is survived by his present wife, Roselle Bowman Williamson, sons, Needham Rodgers Williamson, Jr., (Elizabeth); and Lawrence Otis Williamson (Cynthia); by grandchildren Needham Rodgers Williamson, III (Rebecca), Lauren Williamson, Christen Albert (Kyle), Madison, Sarah Grace, and Michael Williamson and by one sister, Mary Ellen Sprawls, and numerous nieces and nephews. Reverend Williamson graduated Wofford College 1961 and Candler Theological Seminary, Emory University 1964 with a Master of Divinity degree (Cum Laude). He was ordained a United Methodist Minister in the SC United Methodist Conference in 1964 but had felt the call to ministry at about 6 years of age. Serving 41 years in the SC Conference in 11 churches, his appointments include Murrells Inlet (Belin), Surfside 1964-67; St. Andrews Parish, Charleston 1967-70; Leesville 1970-74; Cayce 1974-79; Main Street, Greenwood 1979-85; Bethany , Summerville 1985-89; St. John's Rock Hill 1989-92; District Superintendent - Hartsville District 1992-94; First UMC, Myrtle Beach 1994-97. He was instrumental in coining the name "UMVIM" (United Methodist Volunteers in Mission) as well as being the coordinator and leader of the first SC Conference UMVIM overseas construction project, a medical clinic for the Methodist Church in Jeremie, Haiti. Reverend Williamson served on numerous boards of the Conference and Methodist facilities. He was a Lionel train buff and enjoyed restoring vintage Ford Mustangs with friends and his sons. His fondest memory was being General Manager and Tour Manager of the Wofford Glee Club and touring as one of "Moyer's Men." Reverend Williamson's philosophy of ministry meant having and facilitating "a sense of God's presence, a sense of matching gifts with needs, a sense of giving back to God what he's given to me and a sense of doing what is right and appropriate." A Celebration of Life Service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 901N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, with The Reverend George Howle officiating, and The Reverend "Big Tom" Brittain and The Reverend Danny Chamblee assisting. Interment followed at the Williamson Cemetery, Kingstree, SC. The service may be viewed on the Facebook page of Myrtle Beach First United Methodist Church. Memorial donations, in his name, may be made in memory of Reverend Williamson to First United Methodist Church or Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205. McMillan-Small Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach is honored to serve the family.



