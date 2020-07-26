Neeley Katherine Asman Proctor CAYCE - Neeley Katherine Asman Proctor known to most folks as "Miss Kitty" passed away on Friday July 24th, 2020. She was the widow of the late Thomas O. Proctor. Kitty was born August 19, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Neal D. and Dolly G. Asman of Cayce, SC. Kitty was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School in Cayce, SC. Kitty worked for the SH Kress Company and the Citizens and Southern National Bank prior to becoming the Owner and Operator of Kitty's Fine Foods Restaurant located at 1137 Morrison Dr. in Charleston, SC. She attributed her success in business to the work ethics she learned while working with the Citizens and Southern National Bank. Kitty was a charter member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church on Isle of Palms, SC. She was made Honorary Chief of the Sullivan's Island Fire and Rescue Department because of work with the Annual Fish Fry in years past. Kitty is survived by her only son Tom and his wife Sheryl Proctor of Sullivan's Island, SC. Kitty was the loving Grandmother of Lucy and her husband Travis Lamberton, Jason and his wife Namiko Proctor, Cory and her husband Brian Lundquist, and Matthew and his wife Samantha Parrish. She treasured her eight Great Grandchildren Deagan Gilley - Reika and Kai Proctor - twins Rex and Eric Lundquist - Rowan, Ella and Campbell Parrish and God Child Meredith Varn of Belmont, NC. Proceeding her death were three brothers David, Percy and Floyd Asman and four sisters Winnie Holladay, Elizabeth Stack, Dorothy Paszter and Manning Ward. Kitty's extended family includes David E. and wife Dorothy Farley of Wando, SC - many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews her St. Mark's Church family and a host of friends and neighbors. Due to Covid19 there will be no Memorial Service however there will be a Celebration of Life Event hopefully in the near future. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to East Cooper Meal on Wheels: 2304 N. Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466 or St. Mark's Lutheran Church: PO Box 81, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
.