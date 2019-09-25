Neil A. Martini COLUMBIA - Neil A. Martini, 85, of Columbia passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Visitation will follow. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy M. Dempsey (Reid); son, Thane Martini (Sandi); granddaughters, Allison and Christin Dempsey; and grandson, Grant Martini. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 25, 2019