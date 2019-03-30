Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nell Cribb. View Sign

Nell Morris Cribb GEORGETOWN - Georgetown historian Nell Morris Cribb died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home on Front Street in the city's Historic District. She was surrounded by her most precious accomplishment, her family. A celebration of Miss Nell's life will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Georgetown. Officiating will be Dr. Ted Sherrill and Rev. Keith Wall. Burial will follow in Sampit United Methodist Church Cemetery. As per her wishes, visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Miss Nell's home at 308 Front St. in Georgetown, and at other times at the residence. Surviving are two daughters, Cammie C. Steele of West Columbia, S.C. and Vickie C. Tompkins of Georgetown; four grandsons, Sam Steele and his wife Haley of Indian Land, S.C., Ben Steele of Charlotte, N.C., Michael Steele and his wife, Darla of Johnston, S.C., and Daniel Steele and his wife Lindsey of Simpsonville. Miss Nell's oldest grandson, Bradley Tompkins, died in August of last year. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Ava Steele, Beckett Steele, Mykah Steele, Jack Steele and Hank Steele and one sister, Ann McDaniel of Highlands, N.C. and many nieces and nephews, as well as every student who ever walked the halls of Winyah High School. For complete obituary please go to:

