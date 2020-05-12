Nell Derrick CHAPIN Nell Derrick, 79, of Chapin, SC passed away May 8, 2020. Born in Turbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ezra Robert and Ida Estelle Forbes Casselman. She is survived by her sisters, Betty (Jake) Schwartz of Hopkins, Reba Dale Evans of Columbia, Edna Jean Scott of Seminole, Florida, Lois Hurst of Florence, Lucy Sims of Lexington and her brother, David (Marcha) Casselman of Camden, along with many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jerald Derrick, of 36 wonderful years. She was also predeceased by brothers, Johnny Mark, Bechman, and Benjamin Casselman and sisters, Eloise Spigner, Blanche Hinson, and Carol Souchek. Nell was a perfectionist at homemaking. Her house and gardens were pristine and inviting. Nell richly enjoyed tending to her flowers and trees. She cooked and baked delicious recipes with impeccable presentation. Nell relished the sounds of Hank Williams and the inspirational TV westerns. She produced lovely products through cross-stitch, crochet, and working with ceramics. Her favorite pastime was strolling through the local malls, stopping to get a bite at the center court for a variety of foods. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Newberry Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, c/o Donna Hendrick, 3942 Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Senior Care of Marion, SC and Hospice Care of SC. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 12, 2020.