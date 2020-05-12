Nell Derrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell Derrick CHAPIN Nell Derrick, 79, of Chapin, SC passed away May 8, 2020. Born in Turbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ezra Robert and Ida Estelle Forbes Casselman. She is survived by her sisters, Betty (Jake) Schwartz of Hopkins, Reba Dale Evans of Columbia, Edna Jean Scott of Seminole, Florida, Lois Hurst of Florence, Lucy Sims of Lexington and her brother, David (Marcha) Casselman of Camden, along with many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jerald Derrick, of 36 wonderful years. She was also predeceased by brothers, Johnny Mark, Bechman, and Benjamin Casselman and sisters, Eloise Spigner, Blanche Hinson, and Carol Souchek. Nell was a perfectionist at homemaking. Her house and gardens were pristine and inviting. Nell richly enjoyed tending to her flowers and trees. She cooked and baked delicious recipes with impeccable presentation. Nell relished the sounds of Hank Williams and the inspirational TV westerns. She produced lovely products through cross-stitch, crochet, and working with ceramics. Her favorite pastime was strolling through the local malls, stopping to get a bite at the center court for a variety of foods. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Newberry Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, c/o Donna Hendrick, 3942 Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Senior Care of Marion, SC and Hospice Care of SC. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Newberry Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
123 Columbia Ave
Chapin, SC 29036
8033453500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved