Nell Maybin Howle COLUMBIA - Revelation 14:13, "Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord." Nell Maybin Howle's soul went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She truly loved the Lord with all her heart and soul and her neighbor as herself. Born December 13, 1933, in Newberry County, Nell was a daughter of the late Arthur H. and Nell Chappell Maybin. Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Woodrow B. Howle; daughter, Elizabeth A. Howle of Columbia; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Nell and Mark Rhoden of Columbia; grandsons, Seth (Samantha) and David Rhoden of Atlanta, GA; sister, Mary M. Gamble of Dothan, AL; brother, William Maybin of Maybinton, SC; thirteen nieces and nephews and Fran McFall, special friend of the family. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur H. Maybin; sisters; Honoria M. Woodward and Elise M. Wise; nephew, Dr. John Woodward. For over 58 years, Nell was an active member of North Trenholm Baptist Church, where she served in Sunday School, was a member of the Missions Committee, volunteered for Operation Christmas Child and Providence Home. She graduated from Columbia College in 1956 and later earned a Master's Degree. Nell taught in the public school system in Richland One and Two as well as in Washington state. There will be a graveside service for Nell at 11 o'clock, Friday, July 17 th , at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648. The family wishes to recognize and are thankful for the exceptional loving care that Nell received from Tammy Schneeberger and the staff at The Palmettos Memory Care Unit. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.