She was my beacon when I was lost. She helped mold me into who I am today, which is a far cry from what she met years ago. She never let me get away with my silly nonsense. She held me accountable. I love her for that. I am one of many who came through the doors of Creech's Florist, which I always referred to as the Island of MisFit Toys, a little lost and unsure. I left the same way, but stronger and soon to figure out my purpose. Every day something happens at my shop that makes me think, "What would Nella do?". I am who I am because she cared enough to push me, even when it hurt. I love you Nella Peele. Thank you for the memories. God's speed.

Helen Brailsford

Family Friend