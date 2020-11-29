1/1
Nella Peele
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nella Creech Peele
November 9, 1934 - November 27, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Nella Creech Peele, 86, of Charleston, SC, widow of Coach Robert "Bob" Vernon Peele, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 27, 2020. Her graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens and will be Live Streamed. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing observed. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.
Nella was born on November 9, 1934 in Olar, SC, a daughter of the late Gilmore S and Aline Hartzog Creech and was predeceased by her son, Robert "Bo" Peele, Jr.
Nella was the owner of Creech's Florist, which was founded by her mother, Aline Creech. She was a daily presence for close to 50 years, bringing much joy, laughter and love to all. Nella gave so much to her family and to anyone in need. She will be remembered as a well respected member of the Charleston community.
She is survived by her daughters; Dee Dee (Billy Ray) Beasley of Irmo, SC and Patty (Skip) Aldrich of Charleston, SC, her grandchildren; Brian (Cindy) Tyler, Andy (Nina) Tyler, Raleigh (Sarah Jo) Beasley, David (Aimee) Tyler, and Emily (Greg) Wilson, her great-grandchildren; Jackson and Palmer Beasley, Beaux and River Tyler.
Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Children's Charity.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 28, 2020
The most extraordinary woman I have ever known...
Tim Tyler
November 28, 2020
We're thinking about you all and sending our prayers and our love.
Mary and Tom McCants
Family
November 28, 2020
Patty and Family, So sorry for your loss. I will always remember your parents that welcomed me into their home during the holidays. Prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Evelyn Holt
Friend
November 28, 2020
She was my beacon when I was lost. She helped mold me into who I am today, which is a far cry from what she met years ago. She never let me get away with my silly nonsense. She held me accountable. I love her for that. I am one of many who came through the doors of Creech's Florist, which I always referred to as the Island of MisFit Toys, a little lost and unsure. I left the same way, but stronger and soon to figure out my purpose. Every day something happens at my shop that makes me think, "What would Nella do?". I am who I am because she cared enough to push me, even when it hurt. I love you Nella Peele. Thank you for the memories. God's speed.
Helen Brailsford
Family Friend
November 28, 2020
You will be missed Aunt Nella. You leave very special memories. We love you.
Evelyn Aline-Creech Wright
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved