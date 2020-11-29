Nella Creech Peele
November 9, 1934 - November 27, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Nella Creech Peele, 86, of Charleston, SC, widow of Coach Robert "Bob" Vernon Peele, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 27, 2020. Her graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens and will be Live Streamed. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing observed. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.
Nella was born on November 9, 1934 in Olar, SC, a daughter of the late Gilmore S and Aline Hartzog Creech and was predeceased by her son, Robert "Bo" Peele, Jr.
Nella was the owner of Creech's Florist, which was founded by her mother, Aline Creech. She was a daily presence for close to 50 years, bringing much joy, laughter and love to all. Nella gave so much to her family and to anyone in need. She will be remembered as a well respected member of the Charleston community.
She is survived by her daughters; Dee Dee (Billy Ray) Beasley of Irmo, SC and Patty (Skip) Aldrich of Charleston, SC, her grandchildren; Brian (Cindy) Tyler, Andy (Nina) Tyler, Raleigh (Sarah Jo) Beasley, David (Aimee) Tyler, and Emily (Greg) Wilson, her great-grandchildren; Jackson and Palmer Beasley, Beaux and River Tyler.
Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Children's Charity.
