1/1
Nellie Busby
Nellie Wilson Busby COLUMBIA - Graveside service for Nellie Wilson Busby, 81, will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mrs. Busby, wife of the late Paul Monroe Busby, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Camden, S.C, she was the daughter of the late Herbert J. and Alberta Lyles Wilson. She retired from nursing. She enjoyed playing the piano and played for several local churches. Mrs. Busby was a member of the Eastern Star. Her grandchildren was her pride and joy and she treasured her time spent with them. Surviving are her son, Herbert Frasier (Christie) of Camden; daughter, Kimberly Woods of Lugoff; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; caregiver, Mamie McGill; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great-grandson, Patrick Greer, Jr.; and sisters, Barbara Dudley and Betty Greenlief. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
