Nellie Easterling
1924 - 2020
Nellie Mae Smoak Easterling
May 19, 1924 - November 12, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A funeral service for Nellie Mae Smoak Easterling, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Easterling passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Cope, S.C. on May 19, 1924, she was a daughter of the late William Rufus Smoak and Mary Eva Ashe Smoak. She grew up in Epworth Children's Home and was a member of New Testament Baptist Church.
Surviving are her sister, Josie Welch McLeod; grandchildren, Melanie Frick and Michael Glasgow (Patty); great-grandchildren, Alisha Easterling, Austin Easterling, Hailey Frick, Havyn Frick, James Insamrong, and Jasmine Glasgow; great-great-grandchildren, Skyler, Landyn and Elana Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lairy B. Easterling; her son, Lairy B Easterling, Jr.; her siblings, Anna Lou Graham, Hazel Busby, Blanche Piper, George Lester Smoak, Francis Rufus Smoak, and Edweena Mildred Smoak.
Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
NOV
16
Burial
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
1 entry
November 14, 2020
There will never be a more sweeter, kind, gentle and "Saint". She was the light of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her and the apple of Mr. Lairy's world. Knowing they're together happily in Heaven gives our hearts a joyous feeling. We loved them both as a brother and sister in Christ and will look forward to seeing them again! Prayers to all Mrs. Nell's family with all our love - Becky & Danny Suggs
Becky Suggs
Friend
