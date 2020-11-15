There will never be a more sweeter, kind, gentle and "Saint". She was the light of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her and the apple of Mr. Lairy's world. Knowing they're together happily in Heaven gives our hearts a joyous feeling. We loved them both as a brother and sister in Christ and will look forward to seeing them again! Prayers to all Mrs. Nell's family with all our love - Becky & Danny Suggs

Becky Suggs

Friend