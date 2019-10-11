Nellie Gray Turnage WEST COLUMBIA Nellie Gray Turnage, 84, joined her Lord & Savior on October 9, 2019. Born in Kinston, NC, she was the daughter of the late Roy Edward and Helen Onita Turnage. Nellie was fully devoted to the Lord, her family and church community. Nellie is survived by her daughters, Brenda Williams Barefoot (Leon) and Donna Williams Martin (Don), 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday October 13, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service. Nellie was predeceased by her parents, daughter, Deborah Williams Allen, first husband, A.P. Williams. Nellie was the last to join her five siblings in heaven. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2019