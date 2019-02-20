Nelson Ray Wagner COLUMBIA - Nelson Ray Wagner, Lieutenant Colonel US Army, Retired, 78,of Cross Hill SC, husband of Donna McIntosh Wagner, passed away Friday February 15, 2019 of complications from cancer. Born in Polk County NC, September 14, 1940, he was a son of the late Lee and Hettie Hannon Wagner. A decorated career military officer, Ray was a member of Cross Hill Baptist Church, a former Mason and Shriner. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. Surviving are his wife of the home, are two sons Robert (Lisa), Braden, and two daughters Macel (Tom) and Sherri (John) ; grandchildren Amy, Jamie, Zachariah, and Luther; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers Allen, Mike, and Larry. Preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothea Wagner, he was also preceded in death by his sisters Allene Turner, Carolyn Owens, and Judy Richie; two brothers Kenneth and Charles Wagner. Graveside Services will be conducted with Full Military Honors 12:00 PM Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 E Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer SC 29651. The family would like to extend an appreciation to Fort Jackson Honorary Guard Memorials may be made to the . For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019