Nettie Louise CrimDecember 6, 1943 - October 11, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Nettie Louise Crim, 76, of Lexington, SC, passed away October 11, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her beloved family.Louise owned and operated Crim's Bookkeeping and Tax Service for 51 years. She was a very outgoing lady and never met a stranger. She was a member of Cayce Women of the Moose Chapter 1528. She is a member of Laurel Baptist Church in South Congaree.Louise was born on December 6, 1943, to the late Lorry Clinton, Sr., and Gladys Sharpe Lucas. Married to the late Bobby Lee Crim for 54 years.She is survived by children, Robert (Leann) Crim, Karren (Don) Sofaly, Michael (Tammy) Crim, Donna (Bobby) Watts, and Billy (Cindy) Lucas; grandchildren, Stephanie (Bob) Carter, Christopher Sofaly, Matthew (Sarah) Crim, Marcus Crim, Taylor (A. J.) Fabrizio, Monica McCartha, Perry Lucas, Lee (Malena) Lucas, Dalton Mills; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Grace Carter and Hunter Cole Lee Lucas; sisters, Rocsanne Leaphart and Mary Frances Knotts; brother, Lorry C. Lucas, Jr. (Cricket), and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind special friends, Johnny Dooley and Jimmy Harvell. She was predeceased by a brother, Noah C. Lucas.Visitation will be at Thompson Funeral Home on Augusta Road, Wednesday, October 14, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.Funeral services will be held at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, October 15 at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Steve Kittrell and Brother Theotis White officiating.Entombment will follow in Woodridge Mausoleum in Lexington, SC.Pallbearers will be, Randy Boley, Jeff Boley, Frankie Clark, Jr., Chris Leaphart, Tony Leaphart, Chris Sofaly, Matthew Crim and Marcus Crim.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 2250 Pine Street, West Columbia 29170.The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice – Julie, Joanie, Paula, Pam, Tawana during her illness.Thanks to all our friends and family that prayed, texted, called, and visited.