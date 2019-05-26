Nicholas Bruce "Nick" Harrington HARLEM, GA - Nicholas Bruce "Nick" Harrington, 51, entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Mr. Harrington was born in Columbia, SC and was an excellent cabinet maker and worked with Columbia Custom Cabinets. He loved race cars, fishing, his animals and his Gamecocks. Nick was very loyal to his friends. He is survived by his mother, Janeen H. Dyson; two sisters, Robin Slover (Larry) and Pam Germanos (George); his Aunt Joey Moynihan of Florida; one nephew, Evan Dekle (Billie); two nieces, Diana Ryan and Laurie Germanos; many cousins and great nieces and great nephews; and his dog, Jack, his beloved American Bulldog and best friend. He was preceded in death by his father Harold L. Harrington and his beloved grandparents. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made in Memory of Nick Harrington, PO Box 1000, Harlem, GA 30814. Please visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The State on May 26, 2019