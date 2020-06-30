Nigel M Mahaffey, Jr. COLUMBIA- Nigel M Mahaffey, Jr., or more affectionately known as "Nicky," 60, of Columbia, SC passed away on June 25, 2020 at Providence Hospital Columbia, SC. He was born on August 7, 1959 in Greenville, SC to Nigel Mahaffey Sr. and Eloise (Miller) Bagwell. Nigel loved life and was one of the most joyful people to grace this Earth. He made a home with his life partner, Tige Watts, for 27 years and they became husbands when were legally married in San Diego, CA on February 19, 2014. Nigel grew up in Greenville, and lived in Columbia for the past 36 years. During his life, he worked in textile industries as a weaver and quality specialist, a hair stylist, a florist, a bartender, a bar manager, a newspaper publisher, a political consultant and as a caregiver to his aging parents. Nigel also supported and volunteered for a multitude of charities and non-profits during his life, and served on the board of the SC Gay and Lesbian Pride Movement (now called SC Pride) during the mid- 1990s and as treasurer of his neighborhood organization, Brandon Acres/Cedar Terrace. Nigel is survived by his husband, Tige, their beloved stuffed monkey, Sparky, who they treated as a son, his mother Eloise, his father Nigel Sr., his sisters Debbie Owens (Fred) and Dawn Bagwell Shams (Nadim), and his brothers Richard Mahaffey, Michael Stansell (Ellen) and Randall Stansell (Elaine). He is additionally survived and beloved by many nieces and nephews: Philip Harris (Kerry), David Harris (Tracy), Matthew Hill (Kasie), Kelly Howard (Josh), Jennifer Roach (David), Nicole Stansell, Christopher Stansell, Tyler Mahaffey (Erin), Charles Stansell (Gloria), Melissa Good (Davin) and Zak Shams. He was additionally survived by his grandmother-in-law Margaret Maxwell, and a multitude of aunts, cousins, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Tony Mahaffey, and two step-fathers Ralph Stansell and Fred Bagwell. The family will receive friends at the Thompson Funeral Home at 825 Leesburg Road on Thursday, July 2, 2020 starting at 4 pm. The memorial service will begin at 5 pm with Pastor Michael Stansell officiating. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com. To view the service live via streaming, please click: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/435069923
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 30, 2020.