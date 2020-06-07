Nila Drafts Keisler
Nila Drafts Keisler LEXINGTON A graveside service for Nila Drafts Keisler, 83, will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 226 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington, SC 29072/zionlexsc.com. Mrs. Keisler was born January 14, 1937 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ruby Rikard and Homer Edwin Drafts. Mrs. Keisler loved to watch any sports and game shows on TV. She loved her grandchildren and cooking for her family. She enjoyed collecting coffee mugs. Mrs. Keisler is survived by her husband, Wyman Keisler; sons, Warren Keisler (Donna), Wayne Keisler, Kevin Keisler (Karen) and grandchildren, Jessica, Brandon, Kameron and Kaylee. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

