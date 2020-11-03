1/
Nina Drawdy
1930 - 2020
Nina Drawdy
March 23, 1930 - October 31, 2020
Salley, South Carolina - Salley - Mrs. Nina Lou Sheppard Drawdy, 90, entered into rest Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Mrs. Nina is the widow of George Irvin Drawdy. They had been married for almost 50 years at the time of his passing in 1988. She is the mother of Jimmie Glenn Drawdy and Judith "Judy" Holt and her husband Lefus "Lee" all of Salley. She is the grandmother of William "Billy" Holt and Robert "Bobby" Holt. Mrs. Nina is the great grandmother of Brantley Gallaway Holt, Tanna Holt, and Bryson Henry Holt. She is the daughter of the late Olin Irene and John Lee Sheppard, Sr., and the sister of the late William Sheppard, John Lee Sheppard, Jr., Dwayne Sheppard, Robert "Bob" Sheppard, Trudy Teabest, and Martha Ratto.
Mrs. Nina was a member of the Berlin Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, working puzzles, and cooking. Her and her husband lived in many places both in the states and abroad with his career in the U. S. Army.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4th from 2 to 3 p.m. at Berlin Baptist Church. A Service Celebrating Mrs. Nina's life will follow at 3 pm. Interment will be in the Springfield Cemetery.
Condolences to the Drawdy family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.


Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Berlin Baptist Church
NOV
4
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Berlin Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
