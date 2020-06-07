Nina Eadon Hale CHATTANOOGA, TN - Nina Eadon Hale, 77, widow of Shadrach Jerome Hale II, died on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Manning, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marion Leroy Eadon, Sr., and Marian Williams Eadon. She was a graduate of Manning High School, Columbia College, and Emory University Candler School of Theology. Throughout her life, Nina was so many things to so many people. She was a constant source of joy, strength, support, wisdom, friendship, and grace beyond understanding. She loved life and found joy in seeing people succeed. She lived her purpose to minister and better the lives of others by giving selflessly of her time to programs and organizations that are still, today, thriving and serving the community. The most notable of these would be the Inner City Ministry which she founded in 1967 through her home church, First Centenary United Methodist Church. Later, she became heavily involved with the Chambliss Center for Children, a safe haven for kids affected by abuse and neglect, and gave new life to The Northside Neighborhood House, an outreach serving children and adults. She is survived by her daughter, Marian Eadon (Eadie) Broggi (Michael) of Chattanooga, three adored grandchildren, Gabriel, Lucas, and Eva, a sister Rosanne Jackson and brother Marion Eadon both of Manning, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Centenary (The Inner City Ministry), P.O. Box 208, Chattanooga, Tn. 37401, or the charity of one's choice. Courtesy announcement by Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.