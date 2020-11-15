1/
Nita Berry
1930 - 2020
January 15, 1930 - November 12, 2020
Saluda, South Carolina - Nita Berry, 90, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home.
Born in Saluda, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Roland and Dorothy Duffie Berry. She was retired from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nita loved the Lord and all His creations, especially dogs and cats.
Surviving are a sister, Linnie Berry of Saluda; a niece, Wendi and John Semon of Martinsville, IN; a nephew, Dale and Denise Berry of Nashville, TN; and eight great-nieces and nephews.
Miss Berry was preceded in death by two brothers, Marcus Dale Berry and Roland Duffie Berry.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2112 Glenn Street Ext., Newberry, SC. Interment will follow at Bethany UMC in Saluda.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Ramey Funeral Home
202 North Rudolph St.
Saluda, SC 29138
864-445-2366
November 13, 2020
I am sooooo very sorry to hear about the passing of Miss Nita. She was such a sweet lady. I had the honor & privilege of caring for her while she was in our care. I will keep her sister Miss Linnie in my thoughts & prayers now & in the days to come as I know she has now lost not only her sister but also get best friend. I loved them both very much!!
Carrie Bartley
Friend
