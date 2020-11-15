Nita Berry
January 15, 1930 - November 12, 2020
Saluda, South Carolina - Nita Berry, 90, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home.
Born in Saluda, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Roland and Dorothy Duffie Berry. She was retired from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nita loved the Lord and all His creations, especially dogs and cats.
Surviving are a sister, Linnie Berry of Saluda; a niece, Wendi and John Semon of Martinsville, IN; a nephew, Dale and Denise Berry of Nashville, TN; and eight great-nieces and nephews.
Miss Berry was preceded in death by two brothers, Marcus Dale Berry and Roland Duffie Berry.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2112 Glenn Street Ext., Newberry, SC. Interment will follow at Bethany UMC in Saluda.
