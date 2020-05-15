Noah "Gene" Hite GILBERT - Noah "Gene" Hite was born January 15, 1931. In July 23, 1948, prior to beginning of the Korean war, Gene joined the Navy. He loved to reminisce about his Navy days with stories about time-off in Italy and the cold, cold days and nights in Korea. He married Arline Gardner in 1951 and in 1952 they moved to Southern California where they raised three children. Gene began working at Anaconda American Brass in Paramount, California. He worked many jobs at the large steel factory including welder, maintenance mechanic and overhead crane operator. He became involved in the company union and became the president of the United Steelworkers of America company AFL-CIO Steelworker's Local. He retired from Anaconda, but continued working as the president of the local. During his tenure as president he supported his coworkers with their grievances and worked to increase pay and benefits. He made a difference in the lives of many. In 1978 Gene returned to South Carolina and opened the ill-fated and controversial (notorious?) "Noah's Ark" in Leesville. "Noah's Ark" was a steak restaurant and night club. In the early 1990's Gene moved to Lake Murray. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He was a member of the Ponderosa Country Club. Gene joined the Lake Murray Seniors Bass Club fishing club and was a proud charter member of VFW Post 6740. Gene was a member of St. James Lutheran Church where the family had attended church when he was a child. He dabbled in buying and selling cars and enjoyed going to the auto auction. Gene fully enjoyed retirement life living on the lake; his life was active and he met several neighbors who became Gene's dearest friends. He treasured the friendship, companionship and camaraderie of these days. Gene Hite is survived by his three children John, Nora and Vickie; his grandsons John Jr. and Jason; his great grand-children Raiah and little Noah; his sole surviving sibling Dorothy Harmon; his children in-law Joe Vela, Anna Hite and Kimi Hite; his closest family member Elaine Rodgers; friends-that-are-like-family Byron Chafin, Danny Grover and Mike Brentlinger; and finally his constant companion, his maltipoo Coco. He lived a long and full life with fond memories of his family and many, many friends. If you knew Gene, you would likely agree that "he was something"! He will be missed by many.



