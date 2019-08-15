Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel Caneer White. View Sign Service Information Shuler Funeral Home 125 Orr's Camp Rd Hendersonville , NC 28792 (828)-693-5220 Memorial service 2:00 PM Shuler Funeral Home 125 Orr's Camp Rd Hendersonville , NC 28792 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Noel Caneer White HENDERSON, NC - Noel Caneer White, passed away at the age of 90 on August 11, 2019 in Hen-dersonville, NC. Noel was born in Long Beach, CA November 28, 1928 at Seaside Hospital. He proudly served in the US Army as a pharmacy technician from 1951 through 1953. He worked in the 34 th General Hospital in Camp Carson, Colorado and served overseas for eight months in Germany. Noel then earned a degree in Pharmacy from the University of New Mexico in 1956. He worked in several pharmacies in the Los Angeles area before moving to Columbia, SC and starting Village Pharmacy where he worked until he retired. Noel was an avid golfer, gardener, reader and Atlanta Braves fan. He and his family enjoyed traveling and boating on Lake Murray in SC. He was also actively involved in the First Baptist Church in Columbia, SC before moving to Hendersonville, NC in 2016. Noel is preceded in death by his parents Asa Lavendar and Helen Celeste (Caneer) White. He is survived by his loving wife Gothedon (Gussie) Holley White, his adopted son James Edward (Jamey), his daughter Kelli Natalie White and his son Noel Edward White and his wife Janice. He will also be missed by his stepdaughter Angela Kilpatrick, her husband (Terry) Gregory and their daughter Kacey Lynn; his sister Babette (Babs) Fitzgerald in CA, a niece and a nephew and their 5 children. A memorial service will be held at Shuler Funeral Home and Crematory, 125 Orr's Camp Rd., Hendersonville, NC on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers , memorial contributions in Noel's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (

