Noland Russell Livingston COLUMBUS - Noland Russell Livingston, teacher, story teller, writer, artist, reader of books, photographer, master carpenter, diver, pilot, motorcycle enthusiast, sailor, best friend, brother, uncle, loving father, grandfather and longtime companion, passed away in Columbia, South Carolina, on March 30, 2020, at the age of 82, surrounded by his family. Born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, July 24, 1937, he was the son of the late Noland Arthur Livingston and Janie Brant Livingston. Noland was known as "Russell" growing up and later in life became "Ga-Ga" to his immediate family. Surviving are his longtime companion, Betty Flinsch; daughter, Ann Russell "Russi" Reynolds (Bill); granddaughter, Jane Hollis Potts; sister, Joyce Livingston Bozard; nephew Dr. Robert Lewis Bozard Jr.; stepdaughters Anne Elizabeth Burnett and Laura McCarthy Louden (Jeff), other grandchildren and great grandchildren, numerous cousins and close friends. Noland graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1955, served four years in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic, and received his BA and MS from the University of South Carolina. His career path was varied: High School English teacher and counselor, served in the National Guard, commercial diver, renovator of historic homes, real estate property management and volunteer. Noland's adventurous spirit and curiosity took him around the world, but his favorite place of all was his little cabin at the lake. In his younger years he bought a wet submarine and set out to explore the depths of Lake Murray, and in later years he enjoyed the conviviality of an afternoon with friends at Robert's shop in the cove. Noland was truly a man of many talents. He could build and fix anything, a trait he learned from his father in his auto repair garage in Orangeburg. He credits his sister Joyce for his love of words, insisting that she was the smart one in the family. As a longtime photographer he captured family events, births, weddings, birthdays, funerals of our beloved pets, and smiling faces of strangers. He didn't let Parkinson's get in the way of life. He continued to lend a hand, always available to help out with various projects or undertakings. Noland's jolly white beard symbolized his jovial inner spirit. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh and a knowing chuckle. Think of Noland, with his beloved dog Moby, on the old Honda bike heading out west for one last adventure, diving in the kelp beds off the California coast. A service to memorialize his life is anticipated later this year once this coronavirus pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

