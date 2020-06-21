Nolly Cantey BREVARD, NC - "Nolly" Oliver Mackey Cantey died at her home in Brevard, NC June 18, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. She was born July 13, 1942 in Camden, SC. Nolly was the daughter of Daniel Barber Mackey, Sr. and Olive Cantey Nettles. She was married to Pierce Watson Cantey, Jr. and was the mother of three sons, Trey, Dan, and William. Nolly attended Camden schools, Southern Seminary and the University of South Carolina. She was a kindergarten teacher at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Camden. She was very active in Grace Episcopal Church and she was a leader in the EYC. She worked with The Alpha Center in Camden, South Carolina and was also a director of services for the Task Force for the Homeless in Atlanta. Nolly served as a dedicated and committed Sistercare board member and long held a special place in her heart for this organization and the domestic violence survivors it served. She was an avid gardener and was proud of her moss garden in Brevard, North Carolina. Nolly was a talented artist with her gourds and quilts. Nolly's love of photography and nature will live on through thousands of photos taken at natural history museums, hiking adventures, rafting trips, and trips to the zoo with her grandchildren. Nolly's interest in the arts and crafts led her to be an active member of the Edisto Patch Group at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center. She was an active member of Connestee Quilters in Brevard, North Carolina, where she worked on community quilts for hospice, dialysis center patients and Project Linus which provides quilts to children in need. Nolly was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Daniel B. Mackey, II. Surviving Nolly is her sister, "GG" Virginia M. Green and husband H. Davis Green, Jr. She is also survived by her sister-in-law "Tootie" Mrs. Daniel B. Mackey, II. Surviving are her sons "Trey" Pierce W. Cantey, III and his wife Merri; Daniel M. Cantey and his wife, Daphne; and William O. Cantey and his wife Katie. Nolly adored her grandchildren and provided so many precious memories for Mackey, Helen and her husband Jason Shaffer, John, Jack, Emily, and Ellis. The family would like to thank Becky Arsenault, Nate Arsenault, Susan Shaw, and the caregivers with Choice Care Your Way of Asheville, North Carolina. A graveside funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery 713 Meeting Street Camden, SC 29020. In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions made to Sistercare of SC, P.O. Box 1029 Columbia, South Carolina 29202, http://www.sistercare.org/ or to a local charity of one's choice. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Cantey family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.