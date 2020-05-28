Nora Burns
Nora Burns CAMDEN Funeral services for Nora Burns, 79, will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Mrs. Burns passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Camden, she was a daughter of Will and Naomi (Spann) Brown. Surviving are her children, Kimberly Burns, Karen Burns and Keisha Burns; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Cleveland Burns; and several siblings. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
