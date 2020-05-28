Nora Burns CAMDEN Funeral services for Nora Burns, 79, will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Mrs. Burns passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Camden, she was a daughter of Will and Naomi (Spann) Brown. Surviving are her children, Kimberly Burns, Karen Burns and Keisha Burns; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Cleveland Burns; and several siblings. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 28, 2020.