Nora Ellen Rucker
February 7, 1923 - November 1, 2020
Cayce , South Carolina - A private Family graveside service for Nora Ellen Rucker, 97 of Cayce will be held at 11 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Elmwood Memorial Gardens and Cemetery. Pastor Brett Deyoung will officiate the service.
Nora Ellen was born in Columbia South Carolina on February 7, 1923 and passed away on November 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Kinsler Rucker and Gladys Joyner Rucker. She attended Cayce schools and graduated from Fassifern School in Hendersonville, North Carolina on June 2, 1941. She attended Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina she was a member of the Cayce Women's Club, the Cayce Garden Club and State Street Baptist Church.
Nora Ellen is survived by her cousins, Mary Stanley Wiebe, Catherine Summer, Katherine J. Olson and Jean Olson Cunningham. she was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents, Benjamin and Nora Stanley Joyner.
Memorial donations may be made to State Street Baptist Church, 1420 State Street, Cayce, SC 29033.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleufuneralservice.com