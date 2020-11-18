Nora Harris Gaymon
April 4, 1948 - November 15, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Nora Harris Gaymon, 72, wife of Harry Lee Gaymon, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home.
Born April 4, 1948, in Chestnut, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Robert Joseph Harris and the late Annie Curry Upshur. Mrs. Gaymon was an accomplished freelance artist. Her works were exhibited at The Art Shop on numerous occasions. She was a past member of the Sumter Artists Guild. She also authored children's short stories.
Survivors in addition to her husband of 54 years; include one son, Brandon Lee Gaymon (Elizabeth) of Columbia; and three grandsons, Everett, Hunter, and Hampton Gaymon.
A private family service will be held.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Regency SouthernCare Hospice Services for the compassionate care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online dementiasociety.org/donate
.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.