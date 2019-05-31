Nora Beatrice Kirven June 18th 1930 - May 16th, 2019 COLUMBIA - Nora Kirven was born in Greeleyville SC and lived most of her life in Columbia. Late in life she moved to Washington State to be with her son and his family. She is mother to Marion Anthony, Stephen deVane, Cheryl Lynn, and Gary Hardeman. Graveside service will be held at Serenity Gardens, Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd, Columbia SC 29209 at 11:00 a.m. Monday June 3rd, 2019. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State from May 31 to June 1, 2019