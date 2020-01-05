Norma Jean Tichnell Lawler Amick (11-10-40 / 1-3-20) COLUMBIA - Norma passed away at her home on Jan. 3, 2020 Survived by her loving husband of 37 years Lewis E. Amick, a daughter Teresa Carter (husband Tom) of Wilmington, NC, Step daughter Susan Boland (husband Kim) of Chapin, SC son-in-law Scott Brazell (wife Cindy) of Lexington, SC. Sister-in-law Julie Greer of Raleigh, NC Grandchildren Kate Carter of Jefferson Ohio, Drew Boland (Caitlyn) of Arlington, MA, Sara Carter of Wilmington, NC, TJ Carter of Raleigh, NC, Ericka Davis ( Brandan) of Lexington, SC, Alison Tubbs of Arkansas, Wade Brazell of Lexington, SC, Great grands of Lexington SC Sarah, Murphy & Grey Davis. Pre-deceased by her parents Gerald Vernon and Mary Catherine ( Bowers) Tichnell of Belvedere, SC, sister Shirley Lee Webb of Cumberland, MD, twin brother Norman O. (Red) Tichnell of Columbia, and daughter Carol Brazell of Columbia, SC. Retired from Lexington School District 2 admin offices, she was an avid reader, loved doing crochet, needlework and sewing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the MSA Hospice of Columbia who were invaluable and tremendous in their help and support, or Platt Springs United Methodist Church. Services to be Jan 7th, 2020 11am at Platt Springs United Methodist Church, visitation to follow services until 2:45pm - private family burial later in day. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Jan. 5, 2020