Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Bryant. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM North Trenholm Baptist Church Burial Following Services Serenity Gardens of Greenlawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Idelle Swann Bryant COLUMBIA - Norma Idelle Swann Bryant went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. Norma was born on May 6, 1930 in Darlington, SC, a daughter of the late Elwood Kenney Swann and Thelma B Trader. She graduated from Darlington High School and then attended McLeod Infirmary School of Nursing in Florence, SC where she received her RN. Norma was also awarded the Pediatric Award for the first time in years from McLeod's. She worked at Clarendon Memorial Hospital and attended Manning First Baptist Church, where she met her husband of 66 years, Eugene N. Bryant. Norma and Gene lived in many places and eventually move to Columbia, SC and made it their home. Norma was a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church since 1970's, the Early Risers Sunday School Class and the Circle of Praise Senior Adult Choir. She loved the Lord and taught children's Sunday School for many years. Norma had many hobbies, among them were cake decorating and crocheting. Norma was preceded in death by her two brothers, Glenn Swann, Raymond Swann; and a nephew, Michael Swann. Surviving is her husband, Eugene N. Bryant; four children, Donna Mursuli (Daniel), of Lugoff, SC; Karen Bryant of Columbia, Norma Brown (Alan), of Elgin, SC and Bonnie Bryant, of Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren, Laura Brown, Corey Mursuli, Michael Brown, Jenny Brown, Alisa Mursuli, Austin Pettigrew and Tess Pettigrew; seven great-grandchildren, Bryce Mursuli, Chandler Mursuli, Kyler Brown, Emma Hartt, Ethan Hartt, Collin Mursuli and Liam Griffin; two sisters, Marjorie Swann Miller and Betty Jean Swann, both of Darlington, SC and a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mrs. Bryant will be held 2:30 o'clock, Thursday, January 23rd, at North Trenholm Baptist Church with the Reverends David Knapp and Joe Copeland officiating. Burial will follow the service in Serenity Gardens of Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family wishes to thank Amedysis Hospice Care for their loving care as well as all of their family and friends for all of their support. Memorials may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 N Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29206; or to the Gideons International, P.O Box 140800 Nashville, TN, 37214. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Norma Idelle Swann Bryant COLUMBIA - Norma Idelle Swann Bryant went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. Norma was born on May 6, 1930 in Darlington, SC, a daughter of the late Elwood Kenney Swann and Thelma B Trader. She graduated from Darlington High School and then attended McLeod Infirmary School of Nursing in Florence, SC where she received her RN. Norma was also awarded the Pediatric Award for the first time in years from McLeod's. She worked at Clarendon Memorial Hospital and attended Manning First Baptist Church, where she met her husband of 66 years, Eugene N. Bryant. Norma and Gene lived in many places and eventually move to Columbia, SC and made it their home. Norma was a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church since 1970's, the Early Risers Sunday School Class and the Circle of Praise Senior Adult Choir. She loved the Lord and taught children's Sunday School for many years. Norma had many hobbies, among them were cake decorating and crocheting. Norma was preceded in death by her two brothers, Glenn Swann, Raymond Swann; and a nephew, Michael Swann. Surviving is her husband, Eugene N. Bryant; four children, Donna Mursuli (Daniel), of Lugoff, SC; Karen Bryant of Columbia, Norma Brown (Alan), of Elgin, SC and Bonnie Bryant, of Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren, Laura Brown, Corey Mursuli, Michael Brown, Jenny Brown, Alisa Mursuli, Austin Pettigrew and Tess Pettigrew; seven great-grandchildren, Bryce Mursuli, Chandler Mursuli, Kyler Brown, Emma Hartt, Ethan Hartt, Collin Mursuli and Liam Griffin; two sisters, Marjorie Swann Miller and Betty Jean Swann, both of Darlington, SC and a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mrs. Bryant will be held 2:30 o'clock, Thursday, January 23rd, at North Trenholm Baptist Church with the Reverends David Knapp and Joe Copeland officiating. Burial will follow the service in Serenity Gardens of Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family wishes to thank Amedysis Hospice Care for their loving care as well as all of their family and friends for all of their support. Memorials may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 N Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29206; or to the Gideons International, P.O Box 140800 Nashville, TN, 37214. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close